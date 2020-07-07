All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:47 PM

8245 North 31st Avenue

8245 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8245 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious living area and master bedroom! Gorgeous kitchen! Large laundry room with washer, dryer and storage! Great backyard and location, close to amazing food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
8245 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8245 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8245 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8245 North 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8245 North 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8245 North 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

