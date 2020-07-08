8225 N Central Ave #35

Amenities

Central Ave. Bridle Path Townhouse - You cannot beat the location of this home along the Central Ave. bridle path in the heart of Phoenix. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home in lovely Central Commons community. Tastefully updated with luxury vinyl wood floors and ceramic tile. Walk in closets in both bedrooms plus under stairs closet and off-patio storage closet means lots of extra storage. Unit includes washer, dryer, dishwasher, and refrigerator plus two assigned parking spaces. Steps away from the community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.



(RLNE5914179)