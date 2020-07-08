All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8225 N Central Ave #35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8225 N Central Ave #35
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8225 N Central Ave #35

8225 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8225 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Central Ave. Bridle Path Townhouse - You cannot beat the location of this home along the Central Ave. bridle path in the heart of Phoenix. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home in lovely Central Commons community. Tastefully updated with luxury vinyl wood floors and ceramic tile. Walk in closets in both bedrooms plus under stairs closet and off-patio storage closet means lots of extra storage. Unit includes washer, dryer, dishwasher, and refrigerator plus two assigned parking spaces. Steps away from the community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

(RLNE5914179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have any available units?
8225 N Central Ave #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have?
Some of 8225 N Central Ave #35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 N Central Ave #35 currently offering any rent specials?
8225 N Central Ave #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 N Central Ave #35 pet-friendly?
No, 8225 N Central Ave #35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 offer parking?
Yes, 8225 N Central Ave #35 offers parking.
Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 N Central Ave #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have a pool?
Yes, 8225 N Central Ave #35 has a pool.
Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have accessible units?
No, 8225 N Central Ave #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 N Central Ave #35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 N Central Ave #35 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College