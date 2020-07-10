8213 W Atlantis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/539247409f ---- New Home! Built in the New Tuscano Community This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage is Pristine! Beautiful Kitchen Has Black Appliances, Espresso-Colored Cabinets, & Pantry. Family Room Opens onto Covered Patio & Large Backyard. Landscaping to be Completed Before Move In. Master Suite, Split From Rest, Has Room for Everything, Walk-In Closet & Oval Soaking Tub. Community Features Park w/ a Playground & Picnic Area.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage