Phoenix, AZ
8213 W Atlantis Way
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

8213 W Atlantis Way

8213 West Atlantis Way · No Longer Available
Location

8213 West Atlantis Way, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/539247409f ---- New Home! Built in the New Tuscano Community This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage is Pristine! Beautiful Kitchen Has Black Appliances, Espresso-Colored Cabinets, & Pantry. Family Room Opens onto Covered Patio & Large Backyard. Landscaping to be Completed Before Move In. Master Suite, Split From Rest, Has Room for Everything, Walk-In Closet & Oval Soaking Tub. Community Features Park w/ a Playground & Picnic Area.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 W Atlantis Way have any available units?
8213 W Atlantis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 W Atlantis Way have?
Some of 8213 W Atlantis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 W Atlantis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8213 W Atlantis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 W Atlantis Way pet-friendly?
No, 8213 W Atlantis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8213 W Atlantis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8213 W Atlantis Way offers parking.
Does 8213 W Atlantis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 W Atlantis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 W Atlantis Way have a pool?
No, 8213 W Atlantis Way does not have a pool.
Does 8213 W Atlantis Way have accessible units?
No, 8213 W Atlantis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 W Atlantis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8213 W Atlantis Way does not have units with dishwashers.

