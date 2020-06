Amenities

garage

8190 W Groom Creek Available 02/11/19 - Well cared for 2 bedroom in desirable and newer Daravante community! Home boasts huge living room and plenty of bedroom space upstairs, as well as a one car garage! Located in close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the I-10 freeway. Property is professionally managed! Welcome home! Se Habla Espanol (Dan - 480-246-4708).



