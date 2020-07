Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

2 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Villa Del Mar Community - This townhome has two bedrooms with 2 full baths in each bedroom along with two huge walk-in closets. There is an additional 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile floors highlight the entry and kitchen. The kitchen has a refrigerator, garbage disposal and a dishwasher.



The bathrooms all have newer vanity counter tops and toilets. Master shower and guest bedroom tub/shower have been re-finished. The great room downstairs is complimented with a wood burning fireplace with plenty of room for your furnishings.



The unit is also equipped with your very own laundry room supplied with a washer and dryer for your use. You will also get much use of the back yard patio for BBQ and socializing. Enjoy the community pool during those warm summer days.



The unit has a 1 car garage and 1 reserved parking stall plus guest parking around the pool area.



This condo will not last long!! Make the effort and drive by it and if you are serious about seeing the inside then please call me. Please do a visual drive by of the unit before calling.



Terms are First Month’s Rent and Security Deposit to move in. A $40 application fee per adult to apply. Sorry!!! No pets! No Smoking!



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



PLEASE DO A VISUAL DRIVE BY OF THE UNIT BEFORE CALLING. Thank you.



Please contact Ed Verdi for a private showing at 602-319-5363.



No Pets Allowed



