8136 N 12th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace carpet

Super Nice & Spacious 2bd 1 Ba Home in the Heart of the City! clean Clean CLEAN! Charming Paint & Decor. Nice Tile and Carpeting. The Kitchen is Really Neat too! Built in the 50's, It Has that Mid-Century Vibe! Dual Pane Windows! Close to Shopping and Dining! You'll love the lot size and the 3 Car Carport. I also Like the Extended Covered Patio and Huge Yard! - $1200 Rent $1200 Security $250 Pet $250 Cleaning $55 App Fee NO SMOKING - email me for APPLICATION - Need ID Pay Stubs - Must Verify $3000/mo Income - TOTAL MOVE-IN $$1450 + Rent if No Pets - Pets Ok but Some Breeds Excluded.