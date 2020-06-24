All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8136 N 12th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8136 N 12th Street

8136 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8136 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Super Nice & Spacious 2bd 1 Ba Home in the Heart of the City! clean Clean CLEAN! Charming Paint & Decor. Nice Tile and Carpeting. The Kitchen is Really Neat too! Built in the 50's, It Has that Mid-Century Vibe! Dual Pane Windows! Close to Shopping and Dining! You'll love the lot size and the 3 Car Carport. I also Like the Extended Covered Patio and Huge Yard! - $1200 Rent $1200 Security $250 Pet $250 Cleaning $55 App Fee NO SMOKING - email me for APPLICATION - Need ID Pay Stubs - Must Verify $3000/mo Income - TOTAL MOVE-IN $$1450 + Rent if No Pets - Pets Ok but Some Breeds Excluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 N 12th Street have any available units?
8136 N 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8136 N 12th Street have?
Some of 8136 N 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 N 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8136 N 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 N 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8136 N 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8136 N 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8136 N 12th Street offers parking.
Does 8136 N 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 N 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 N 12th Street have a pool?
No, 8136 N 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8136 N 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 8136 N 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 N 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 N 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
