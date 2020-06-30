8114 West Earll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 2BA home sits minutes from West Gate, restaurants, shopping and freeways! Recently updated with NEW paint, NEW window coverings, updated bath tile surround!



Spacious open living space with bright windows, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, large bedrooms and bathrooms. Master features en suite bath. Enjoy your beautiful sun room and rear yard perfect for entertaining family and friends! APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.