8114 West Earll Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:06 AM

8114 West Earll Drive

8114 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8114 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 2BA home sits minutes from West Gate, restaurants, shopping and freeways! Recently updated with NEW paint, NEW window coverings, updated bath tile surround!

Spacious open living space with bright windows, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, large bedrooms and bathrooms. Master features en suite bath. Enjoy your beautiful sun room and rear yard perfect for entertaining family and friends! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 West Earll Drive have any available units?
8114 West Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8114 West Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8114 West Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 West Earll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 West Earll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive offer parking?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive have a pool?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8114 West Earll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8114 West Earll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

