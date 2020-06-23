All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

777 W ROOSEVELT Street

777 West Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

777 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Urban location with restaurants in walking distance. Live/Work in the heart of Phoenix! This unique property offers the rare opportunity to run your small business from your own storefront work space below with an attached bath plus have generous 2 levels of modern living above. One of only 3 Live Work units in the community. 1 car garage plus open covered parking, 2 rooftop decks with downtown views, modern finishes, a top floor suite and flexibility to use the work space as bedroom number 2. North/South exposure. Truly unique modern living. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
777 W ROOSEVELT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 777 W ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 W ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
777 W ROOSEVELT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 W ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street does offer parking.
Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
No, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street does not have a pool.
Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 777 W ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 W ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
