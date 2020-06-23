777 W ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Urban location with restaurants in walking distance. Live/Work in the heart of Phoenix! This unique property offers the rare opportunity to run your small business from your own storefront work space below with an attached bath plus have generous 2 levels of modern living above. One of only 3 Live Work units in the community. 1 car garage plus open covered parking, 2 rooftop decks with downtown views, modern finishes, a top floor suite and flexibility to use the work space as bedroom number 2. North/South exposure. Truly unique modern living. No pets.