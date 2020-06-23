All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7515 W Glenrosa Ave

7515 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7515 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Single level Great lay out Ready to RENT!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: MARLBOROUGH COUNTRY

Beautiful single level 3 bed 2 bath home is available now and wont last long. This house has been updated, tile all over, beautiful kitchen, tile on bathrooms. open floor plan, very specious,large backyard, close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Cross Streets: INDIAN SCHOOL & 75TH AVE Directions: from Indian school n to Turney then south to Glenrosa, house on the n side.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4678200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
7515 W Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7515 W Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7515 W Glenrosa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 W Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 W Glenrosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 W Glenrosa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
