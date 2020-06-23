7515 W Glenrosa Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Single level Great lay out Ready to RENT!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: MARLBOROUGH COUNTRY



Beautiful single level 3 bed 2 bath home is available now and wont last long. This house has been updated, tile all over, beautiful kitchen, tile on bathrooms. open floor plan, very specious,large backyard, close to schools, shopping and restaurants.



Cross Streets: INDIAN SCHOOL & 75TH AVE Directions: from Indian school n to Turney then south to Glenrosa, house on the n side.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4678200)