742 West Puget Avenue

This 3 bedroom (or 2 bedroom plus study/office, as pictured) / 2 bath home is the ultimate in executive living. Privately located at the rear of this upscale, gated community, this is a meticulously maintained home to match the stature of the area. A perfect corporate housing/relocation. In the North Central corridor, just minutes from Uptown/Downtown Phoenix, this is priced in its furnished state or with the utensils needed to move in packing only your clothes and toothbrush! A backyard therapeutic spa and wonderful accent lighting go perfectly with the community heated pool, spa and tennis courts and a 2-car garage with added parking positioned right in front of the home for visiting guests. Pool maintenance, front and rear landscape upkeep is included as are the oven, range, microwave, refrigerator, wine cooler, double-dishwasher, freezer, washer and dryer. Smaller Pets are welcome but subject to approval by owner. Offered by Renters Warehouse - Michael &quot;Mick&quot; Walt - 602.793.1308.