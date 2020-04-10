All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2019 at 8:59 PM

7345 West Monte Vista Road

7345 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

7345 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom off of 75th. Ave. and Thomas. No HOA! Hurry it won't last at this price! No HOA! Single level home with 1148 sq. ft.! Move In Ready!

**Stove to be Included and delivered at move in**

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
7345 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7345 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
7345 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 West Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 7345 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 7345 West Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 7345 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7345 West Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7345 West Monte Vista Road has units with air conditioning.
