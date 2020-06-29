All apartments in Phoenix
7219 W Saint Charles Ave
7219 W Saint Charles Ave

7219 West St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7219 West St Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
carpet
Charming 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in good community!! - Gorgeous and Charming !! 5 bed home with large nicely landscaped backyard with trees in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nice Appliances. Newer Paint, Newer Carpet. 1 full bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom and Laundry room upstairs. Big Loft upstairs. Walking Distance to Elementary school. Well Managed and beautiful master-planned HOA community with tree-lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park, and elementary school. MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4473377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have any available units?
7219 W Saint Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have?
Some of 7219 W Saint Charles Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 W Saint Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7219 W Saint Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 W Saint Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave offers parking.
Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 W Saint Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 W Saint Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
