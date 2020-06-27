All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 721 West Cinnabar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
721 West Cinnabar Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

721 West Cinnabar Avenue

721 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

721 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
This fantastic 1BR 1BA North Phoenix unit wits within a quiet courtyard community with lush grass and shade trees. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and more!
Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout. Bright open living, updated kitchen counters and window coverings and ceiling fan to help keep cool! The bedroom is nicely sized with large closet. The bathroom offers a custom tile surround! Do not miss out, APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have any available units?
721 West Cinnabar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 721 West Cinnabar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 West Cinnabar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 West Cinnabar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue offer parking?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College