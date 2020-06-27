721 West Cinnabar Avenue

Amenities

This fantastic 1BR 1BA North Phoenix unit wits within a quiet courtyard community with lush grass and shade trees. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and more!

Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout. Bright open living, updated kitchen counters and window coverings and ceiling fan to help keep cool! The bedroom is nicely sized with large closet. The bathroom offers a custom tile surround! Do not miss out, APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



