721 E. Montebello Ave #115

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH GROUND FLOOR POOLSIDE CONDO - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MO RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE AND MOVE IN BY DEC 15TH. MONTEBELLO GARDENS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH GROUND FLOOR POOLSIDE CONDO NO CARPET! ALL WOOD LAMINATE THROUGHOUT. LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN LAYOUT WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATHROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS EN SUITE 3/4 BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER. NICE SIZED FRONT PATIO OVERLOOKS LUSHLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS WITH HUGE MATURE SHADE TREES AND BUSHES AND BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL.



ON SITE LAUNDRY FACILITIES AND SEPARATE LOCKING STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT. LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS LINE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS INCLUDING MELROSE DISTRICT, ANTIQUE STORES AND ST JOE'S/BARROWS WORLD RENOWNED HOSPITAL CAMPUS. AVAIL FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. $1100 REF SEC DEP, 200 REF CLEANING DEP. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX WITH MONTHLY RENT. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!



