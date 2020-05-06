All apartments in Phoenix
717 E HARWELL Road

717 East Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

717 East Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Tenant occupied until Feb 7th, 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Price listed based on 12 month lease. Beautiful Previous Builder MODEL HOME features a 20' WALL OF GLASS that opens to a nice size backyard that backs to a park. This spacious great room concept w/ 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2 1/2 baths, double stacked upgraded cabinets, upgraded tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Very centrally located at 7th street & Baseline, Villages at Verona offers brand new homes in a gorgeous new gated community, convenient to downtown Phoenix, near all sporting venues such as Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, ASU downtown campus, Thunderbird Golf Course & Resort, Sky Harbor Airport and Papago Park. This prime location offers beautiful mountain views, community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 E HARWELL Road have any available units?
717 E HARWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 E HARWELL Road have?
Some of 717 E HARWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 E HARWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
717 E HARWELL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 E HARWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 717 E HARWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 717 E HARWELL Road offer parking?
No, 717 E HARWELL Road does not offer parking.
Does 717 E HARWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 E HARWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 E HARWELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 717 E HARWELL Road has a pool.
Does 717 E HARWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 717 E HARWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 717 E HARWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 E HARWELL Road has units with dishwashers.
