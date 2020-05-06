717 E HARWELL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Tenant occupied until Feb 7th, 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Price listed based on 12 month lease. Beautiful Previous Builder MODEL HOME features a 20' WALL OF GLASS that opens to a nice size backyard that backs to a park. This spacious great room concept w/ 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2 1/2 baths, double stacked upgraded cabinets, upgraded tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Very centrally located at 7th street & Baseline, Villages at Verona offers brand new homes in a gorgeous new gated community, convenient to downtown Phoenix, near all sporting venues such as Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, ASU downtown campus, Thunderbird Golf Course & Resort, Sky Harbor Airport and Papago Park. This prime location offers beautiful mountain views, community pool