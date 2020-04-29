All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7102 West Indianola Avenue

7102 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7102 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE fully fenced corner lot near park, elementary school, shopping, & Indian School busline. 2 bedrooms plus 3rd deluxe MBR w/fireplace OR additional family room. Dual ¾ bath adjoins MBR & kitchen. Bright dinette area off kitchen w/patio door sliders to covered patio and HUGE yard w/two storage sheds; room for kids and pets enjoyment. Tile throughout. Kitchen appliances included.
Text Nora for showing information. 480.331.6193

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have any available units?
7102 West Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7102 West Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7102 West Indianola Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 West Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 West Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7102 West Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7102 West Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
