6829 S 40th Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:32 PM

6829 S 40th Drive

6829 South 40th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6829 South 40th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 3bd 3ba Home with All Bedrooms on Upper Level with a Den on Lower Level that could be Used as a 4th Bedroom. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Large Island for Seating or Entertaining. Large Family Room with Beautiful Fire Place. Additional Open Living Space right off the Kitchen with Vaulted Ceilings. Huge Loft Area Upstairs. The Backyard Features a Large Covered Patio and Amazing Swimming Pool. Pool and Landscape Services Included! Washer/Dryer Included. Upgraded, App Controlled Air Conditioning Unit, Home is Childproofed. Pets ok with Non Refundable Pet Deposit $300. Available Immediately. Rent 2000.00 + 4% rental tax; $150 Admin Fee; Security Deposit $2000.00 Application Fee $55/adult Please schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S 40th Drive have any available units?
6829 S 40th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S 40th Drive have?
Some of 6829 S 40th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S 40th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S 40th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S 40th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 S 40th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6829 S 40th Drive offer parking?
No, 6829 S 40th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6829 S 40th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 S 40th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S 40th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6829 S 40th Drive has a pool.
Does 6829 S 40th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6829 S 40th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S 40th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 S 40th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
