6829 S 40th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Beautiful 3bd 3ba Home with All Bedrooms on Upper Level with a Den on Lower Level that could be Used as a 4th Bedroom. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Large Island for Seating or Entertaining. Large Family Room with Beautiful Fire Place. Additional Open Living Space right off the Kitchen with Vaulted Ceilings. Huge Loft Area Upstairs. The Backyard Features a Large Covered Patio and Amazing Swimming Pool. Pool and Landscape Services Included! Washer/Dryer Included. Upgraded, App Controlled Air Conditioning Unit, Home is Childproofed. Pets ok with Non Refundable Pet Deposit $300. Available Immediately. Rent 2000.00 + 4% rental tax; $150 Admin Fee; Security Deposit $2000.00 Application Fee $55/adult Please schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943.