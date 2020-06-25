6814 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located, excellently priced spacious home in highly sought after neighborhood. This cute home offers vaulted ceilings in the family room, neutral tile throughout. You will appreciate the large kitchen that provides plenty of room for dining. Plus, an adjoining room off the kitchen - could be your den/office or save a wide variety of other uses. Convenient to transportation corridors, schools, employment, entertaining and restaurants. This is the one you've been looking for!!!!