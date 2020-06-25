All apartments in Phoenix
6814 N 31ST Avenue

6814 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6814 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located, excellently priced spacious home in highly sought after neighborhood. This cute home offers vaulted ceilings in the family room, neutral tile throughout. You will appreciate the large kitchen that provides plenty of room for dining. Plus, an adjoining room off the kitchen - could be your den/office or save a wide variety of other uses. Convenient to transportation corridors, schools, employment, entertaining and restaurants. This is the one you've been looking for!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have any available units?
6814 N 31ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have?
Some of 6814 N 31ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N 31ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N 31ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N 31ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6814 N 31ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6814 N 31ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 N 31ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6814 N 31ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6814 N 31ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N 31ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N 31ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
