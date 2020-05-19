Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6810 W GARY WAY - 4BR 2BA 67th Ave/Baseline - GREAT MOVE IN READY LAVEEN HOME! GREAT FLOOR PLAN, BIG WALK IN MASTER CLOSET, COVERED PATIO AND MORE! - This one won't last long! This home will be super clean and move-in ready, PLUS it's one of the best priced rentals in the neighborhood! Awesome floor plan, 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family/great room and dining areas. Split master with oversized walk-in master closet. Master bath has soaking tub/shower combo. Large covered back patio. Landscaped backyard with view fencing. Easy to maintain front landscaping. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE3634238)