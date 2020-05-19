All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

6810 W Gary Way

6810 West Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

6810 West Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6810 W GARY WAY - 4BR 2BA 67th Ave/Baseline - GREAT MOVE IN READY LAVEEN HOME! GREAT FLOOR PLAN, BIG WALK IN MASTER CLOSET, COVERED PATIO AND MORE! - This one won't last long! This home will be super clean and move-in ready, PLUS it's one of the best priced rentals in the neighborhood! Awesome floor plan, 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family/great room and dining areas. Split master with oversized walk-in master closet. Master bath has soaking tub/shower combo. Large covered back patio. Landscaped backyard with view fencing. Easy to maintain front landscaping. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE3634238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 W Gary Way have any available units?
6810 W Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 W Gary Way have?
Some of 6810 W Gary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 W Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
6810 W Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 W Gary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 W Gary Way is pet friendly.
Does 6810 W Gary Way offer parking?
Yes, 6810 W Gary Way offers parking.
Does 6810 W Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 W Gary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 W Gary Way have a pool?
No, 6810 W Gary Way does not have a pool.
Does 6810 W Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 6810 W Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 W Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 W Gary Way has units with dishwashers.

