Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6743 West Wilshire Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 AM

6743 West Wilshire Drive

6743 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6743 West Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This adorable home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms waiting for you to make it into a home! Some of the updates include a neutral color scheme, professionally installed flooring and fitted with stylish light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows seamlessly to both the dining room and kitchen. For your cooking enjoyment, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package and off white painted cabinets. There is no shortage of cabinet and counter space, so pack all of your dinnerware! Equally as impressive are the bedrooms which offers a perfect place to unwind after a hard day. You are invited to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. We would love for you to make this house your home! Leases signed in this state a
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have any available units?
6743 West Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6743 West Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6743 West Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 West Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6743 West Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive offer parking?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 West Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6743 West Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

