Phoenix, AZ
6730 E Sweetwater Avenue
6730 E Sweetwater Avenue

6730 East Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6730 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your client will love making this beautiful house their new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting, hardwood style, and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Show your client today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have any available units?
6730 E Sweetwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have?
Some of 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6730 E Sweetwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue offers parking.
Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 E Sweetwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
