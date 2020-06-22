6730 E Sweetwater Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your client will love making this beautiful house their new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting, hardwood style, and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Show your client today!