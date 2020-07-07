All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 5 2019 at 4:34 PM

6602 S 22nd St

6602 South 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6602 South 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac7156a091 ---- ***New Landscaping an exterior fencing will be installed within the next few weeks.*** Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath single level unit feature new wood-like sheet vinyl flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the living areas, a living room, a kitchen nook, a fenced courtyard and fresh paint! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, SWG Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked on the street and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $813.29 ? Security Deposit: $795.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,758.29 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 S 22nd St have any available units?
6602 S 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 S 22nd St have?
Some of 6602 S 22nd St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 S 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6602 S 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 S 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 S 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 6602 S 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6602 S 22nd St offers parking.
Does 6602 S 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 S 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 S 22nd St have a pool?
No, 6602 S 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 6602 S 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 6602 S 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 S 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 S 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

