Phoenix, AZ
6536 N 11th Ave
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

6536 N 11th Ave

6536 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6536 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6536 N 11th Ave Available 07/24/19 Uptown Phoenix Desert Bungalow Vacation Rental - THIS IS A MUST STAY for the Phoenix area. Centrally located . Your friends are going to be green with envy! This home has been completely remodeled and updated. Boasts large spacious bedrooms, a luxurious master retreat where you can open the large doors into the backyard, and room for everyone. Brand new kitchen opens to family and dining room. Designed with a little bit a of fun. This house sits on a double cul-de-sac street. Great quiet central Phoenix neighborhood close to everything.

$2500/Month May-SEPT + Utilities
$3500/month OCT- DEC + Utilities
$6000/month JAN-APRIL with $100 Electric Cap.
$200 Non Refundable Cleaning Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 N 11th Ave have any available units?
6536 N 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6536 N 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6536 N 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 N 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6536 N 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6536 N 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
