6512 West Gross Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Stylishly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops are two updates that you will love about this home! Some of the other updates include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home located at 6512 W Gross Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your next home! Leases in this market are subject to a monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.