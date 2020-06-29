All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 31 2020

6506 W. Pomo St.

6506 West Pomo Street · No Longer Available
Location

6506 West Pomo Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Feeling cramped in your current living conditions? Need more room to stretch your legs? This 4 bedroom home is 1900 sq feet, plenty of room for all your furniture! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Large laundry room with washer & dryer. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have any available units?
6506 W. Pomo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6506 W. Pomo St. currently offering any rent specials?
6506 W. Pomo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 W. Pomo St. pet-friendly?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. offer parking?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. does not offer parking.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 W. Pomo St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have a pool?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. does not have a pool.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have accessible units?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6506 W. Pomo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6506 W. Pomo St. does not have units with air conditioning.

