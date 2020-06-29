6506 W. Pomo St.

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Feeling cramped in your current living conditions? Need more room to stretch your legs? This 4 bedroom home is 1900 sq feet, plenty of room for all your furniture! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Large laundry room with washer & dryer. NO PETS PLEASE.



Schedule a showing today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.