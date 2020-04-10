All apartments in Phoenix
6506 W BRANHAM Lane
6506 W BRANHAM Lane

6506 West Branham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6506 West Branham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish covered entrance, and a stunningly landscaped, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large yard, and a covered patio for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the bedrooms for your comfort, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, a large breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a large garden tub, a separate shower, and a dual-vanity sink. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have any available units?
6506 W BRANHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have?
Some of 6506 W BRANHAM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 W BRANHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6506 W BRANHAM Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 W BRANHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane does offer parking.
Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have a pool?
No, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 W BRANHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 W BRANHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
