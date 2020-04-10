6506 W BRANHAM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish covered entrance, and a stunningly landscaped, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large yard, and a covered patio for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the bedrooms for your comfort, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, a large breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a large garden tub, a separate shower, and a dual-vanity sink. Make this your home and apply today!