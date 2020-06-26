All apartments in Phoenix
6504 E Nisbet Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

6504 E Nisbet Road

6504 East Nisbet Road · No Longer Available
Location

6504 East Nisbet Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfect family home within walking distance to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, and The Westin Kierland Golf Club. Light and bright throughout with white cabinetry, SS appliances, granite counters, wood and tile flooring, gray and white paint palette, and updated lighting fixtures. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms. Relaxing master suite and bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and oversized walk in closet. Convenient attached garage with built in cabinets and epoxy floor. Inviting, large back yard with heated pool and spa and covered patio. This one's a ten...make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 E Nisbet Road have any available units?
6504 E Nisbet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 E Nisbet Road have?
Some of 6504 E Nisbet Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 E Nisbet Road currently offering any rent specials?
6504 E Nisbet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 E Nisbet Road pet-friendly?
No, 6504 E Nisbet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6504 E Nisbet Road offer parking?
Yes, 6504 E Nisbet Road offers parking.
Does 6504 E Nisbet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 E Nisbet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 E Nisbet Road have a pool?
Yes, 6504 E Nisbet Road has a pool.
Does 6504 E Nisbet Road have accessible units?
No, 6504 E Nisbet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 E Nisbet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 E Nisbet Road has units with dishwashers.
