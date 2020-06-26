6504 E Nisbet Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Perfect family home within walking distance to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, and The Westin Kierland Golf Club. Light and bright throughout with white cabinetry, SS appliances, granite counters, wood and tile flooring, gray and white paint palette, and updated lighting fixtures. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms. Relaxing master suite and bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and oversized walk in closet. Convenient attached garage with built in cabinets and epoxy floor. Inviting, large back yard with heated pool and spa and covered patio. This one's a ten...make it yours today!