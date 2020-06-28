6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 22nd St Apartments.

Conveniently located near The Market Place at South Mountain. With additional points of interest like Fry's, Starbucks, Walmart, Panda Express, Target, LA fitness, and Chipotle. Major cross streets 24th st and Southern. We do offer online rental payments along with free pest control services. Feel free to reach out to us at any time!



Water sewer and trash included

Electric and Gas are not included



Pet friendly

No carpet

Open floor plan

Tile only

Central a/c

Gas stove

Fridge



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider