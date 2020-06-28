All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01

6440 S 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

6440 S 22nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 22nd St Apartments.
Conveniently located near The Market Place at South Mountain. With additional points of interest like Fry's, Starbucks, Walmart, Panda Express, Target, LA fitness, and Chipotle. Major cross streets 24th st and Southern. We do offer online rental payments along with free pest control services. Feel free to reach out to us at any time!

Water sewer and trash included
Electric and Gas are not included

Pet friendly
No carpet
Open floor plan
Tile only
Central a/c
Gas stove
Fridge

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have any available units?
6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have?
Some of 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 currently offering any rent specials?
6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 is pet friendly.
Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 offer parking?
Yes, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 offers parking.
Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have a pool?
No, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 does not have a pool.
Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have accessible units?
No, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 does not have accessible units.
Does 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440-54 South 22nd Street - 6454-01 does not have units with dishwashers.
