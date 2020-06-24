All apartments in Phoenix
6406 W EL CORTEZ Place
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

6406 W EL CORTEZ Place

6406 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
Location

6406 West El Cortez Place, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful corner home on a large lot. North / South exposure with private backyard. Extended covered patio and 2 balconies with mountain views. Huge kitchen with Corian countertops ,island and new high end stainless steel appliances. Full bath with bonus area and closet downstairs and 4 bedrooms + 2 full bath and loft upstairs. Fireplace in master bedroom. New Tiles in all rooms except bedrooms. Newly painted. Built in surround system in family room and bedroom. 3 car garage with built in garage cabinets. Beautifully landscaped backyard with built in barbecue, pool and fire pit. New high end washer / dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have any available units?
6406 W EL CORTEZ Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have?
Some of 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place currently offering any rent specials?
6406 W EL CORTEZ Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place pet-friendly?
No, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place offer parking?
Yes, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place offers parking.
Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have a pool?
Yes, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place has a pool.
Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have accessible units?
No, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 W EL CORTEZ Place has units with dishwashers.
