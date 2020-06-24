6406 W EL CORTEZ Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful corner home on a large lot. North / South exposure with private backyard. Extended covered patio and 2 balconies with mountain views. Huge kitchen with Corian countertops ,island and new high end stainless steel appliances. Full bath with bonus area and closet downstairs and 4 bedrooms + 2 full bath and loft upstairs. Fireplace in master bedroom. New Tiles in all rooms except bedrooms. Newly painted. Built in surround system in family room and bedroom. 3 car garage with built in garage cabinets. Beautifully landscaped backyard with built in barbecue, pool and fire pit. New high end washer / dryer included.