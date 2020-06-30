Rent Calculator
6402 W Devonshire Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 22
6402 W Devonshire Avenue
6402 West Devonshire Avenue
·
6402 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2199 Sq Ft - All Tile - 3 Bd 2 Ba - Den/Office - Lots of Windows - Formal Dining - Huge Yard - Separate Studio Apt w/Kitchen & Bath - Pet Friendly (on approval) Renters Insurance Required
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
6402 W Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 6402 W Devonshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6402 W Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6402 W Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 W Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 W Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 W Devonshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
