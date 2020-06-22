6341 W VALENCIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include a large open kitchen with beautiful countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a long breakfast bar that opens the kitchen up into the spacious living room. Head to the backyard through the living room and enjoy a covered patio and fenced in area which is great for entertaining. This home also has many spacious rooms with large closets and modern bathrooms. Apply online now!App Link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/cF_lCADoOAsm9xXCGfJ5C?domain=lease.invitationhomes.com