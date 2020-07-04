6341 East Carolina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath Home in North Scottsdale in desirable location near Kierland Commons and Paradise Valley Mall. Highly rated school district. Over 1,600 square feet with a great floor plan, larger bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and new dishwasher! New bathroom fixtures in bathrooms with double vanity sinks in master bath. Master bedroom has his,her closets and all bedrooms have smart closet organizers! Ceiling fans throughout the house and on the patio! Dual-pane windows work perfectly for keeping the cooling costs down. New hardwood floors and carpet throughout! Gorgeous low maintenance and low cost landscaping in the front and backyard, with a covered patio in the back and mature trees in the front providing shade. New washer and dryer included inside laundry room and plenty of storage throughout the home and in the attached two car garage. Gated RV or boat parking on the side yard is perfect for your toys. Pre-wired security system. One small well behaved dog welcome! Sorry, no cats. This home is a renters dream and wont last long!!



**18 month lease only**



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.