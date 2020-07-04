All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6341 East Carolina Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

6341 East Carolina Drive

6341 East Carolina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6341 East Carolina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath Home in North Scottsdale in desirable location near Kierland Commons and Paradise Valley Mall. Highly rated school district. Over 1,600 square feet with a great floor plan, larger bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and new dishwasher! New bathroom fixtures in bathrooms with double vanity sinks in master bath. Master bedroom has his,her closets and all bedrooms have smart closet organizers! Ceiling fans throughout the house and on the patio! Dual-pane windows work perfectly for keeping the cooling costs down. New hardwood floors and carpet throughout! Gorgeous low maintenance and low cost landscaping in the front and backyard, with a covered patio in the back and mature trees in the front providing shade. New washer and dryer included inside laundry room and plenty of storage throughout the home and in the attached two car garage. Gated RV or boat parking on the side yard is perfect for your toys. Pre-wired security system. One small well behaved dog welcome! Sorry, no cats. This home is a renters dream and wont last long!!

**18 month lease only**

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 East Carolina Drive have any available units?
6341 East Carolina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 East Carolina Drive have?
Some of 6341 East Carolina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 East Carolina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6341 East Carolina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 East Carolina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6341 East Carolina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6341 East Carolina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6341 East Carolina Drive offers parking.
Does 6341 East Carolina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6341 East Carolina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 East Carolina Drive have a pool?
No, 6341 East Carolina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6341 East Carolina Drive have accessible units?
No, 6341 East Carolina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 East Carolina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 East Carolina Drive has units with dishwashers.

