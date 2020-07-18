6323 E JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home available for short or long term lease. Fully furnished including linens, dishes, and pool/landscaping service. Large master suite with a huge master bath with custom shower. 2 guest suites, great room, and formal entertaining (shown with workout equipment). The kitchen features great custom cabinetry and high level granite counters. Out back you have an oasis with pool, spa, and tons of grass to play around on! Built in BBQ, and a long covered patio will definitely have you spending tons of time in the great outdoors. Welcome home!