Phoenix, AZ
6323 E JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

6323 E JUNIPER Avenue

6323 East Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6323 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home available for short or long term lease. Fully furnished including linens, dishes, and pool/landscaping service. Large master suite with a huge master bath with custom shower. 2 guest suites, great room, and formal entertaining (shown with workout equipment). The kitchen features great custom cabinetry and high level granite counters. Out back you have an oasis with pool, spa, and tons of grass to play around on! Built in BBQ, and a long covered patio will definitely have you spending tons of time in the great outdoors. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
6323 E JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6323 E JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 E JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
