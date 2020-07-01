6238 N. 30th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Biltmore Courts 2BR/2BA - Property Id: 57604



Beautiful Biltmore Courts two-story home ideal for professional couples or roommates. Substantially renovated with many contemporary features, this home is a perfect blend of urban chic & traditional comfort. 2 beds/2 baths, rich with contemporary features, boasting an updated kitchen, breakfast nook, newly remodeled bathrooms and new flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet & balcony. Open-concept dining and living space with wood-burning fireplace opening onto private patio.

Detached one car garage and fabulous community amenities including pool and spa, workout room and tennis courts. Gated community and security features make this a worry-free home.

Located in the exclusive Biltmore community, you'll have convenient access to both downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale while also enjoying the tranquility of the Phoenix Mountain Park. Walk to Biltmore Fashion Square shops, restaurants and more.

Open:

Saturday, 4/21, 3-4pm

Sunday, 4/22, 2-3pm

Tuesday, 4/24 5-6pm



