Phoenix, AZ
6238 N. 30th Pl
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

6238 N. 30th Pl

6238 North 30th Place · (415) 496-6992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Phoenix
Location

6238 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Biltmore Courts 2BR/2BA - Property Id: 57604

Beautiful Biltmore Courts two-story home ideal for professional couples or roommates. Substantially renovated with many contemporary features, this home is a perfect blend of urban chic & traditional comfort. 2 beds/2 baths, rich with contemporary features, boasting an updated kitchen, breakfast nook, newly remodeled bathrooms and new flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet & balcony. Open-concept dining and living space with wood-burning fireplace opening onto private patio.
Detached one car garage and fabulous community amenities including pool and spa, workout room and tennis courts. Gated community and security features make this a worry-free home.
Located in the exclusive Biltmore community, you'll have convenient access to both downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale while also enjoying the tranquility of the Phoenix Mountain Park. Walk to Biltmore Fashion Square shops, restaurants and more.
Open:
Saturday, 4/21, 3-4pm
Sunday, 4/22, 2-3pm
Tuesday, 4/24 5-6pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57604
Property Id 57604

(RLNE5882899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 N. 30th Pl have any available units?
6238 N. 30th Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6238 N. 30th Pl have?
Some of 6238 N. 30th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6238 N. 30th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6238 N. 30th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 N. 30th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6238 N. 30th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6238 N. 30th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6238 N. 30th Pl offers parking.
Does 6238 N. 30th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6238 N. 30th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 N. 30th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6238 N. 30th Pl has a pool.
Does 6238 N. 30th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6238 N. 30th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 N. 30th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6238 N. 30th Pl has units with dishwashers.
