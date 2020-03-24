6210 N 12th Pl

Amenities

Avail now Nr 12th St & E Bethany Home Rd, Madison School District 1 bed 1 bath-Close to Light Rail Access. Call Sheila 949 922-9897, highly desirable RENTAL AREA, $950 per month, owner pays water, trash, yard. Tenant pays elect and gas. Located in QUIET desirable area, on a quiet, low traffic street. A/C, Desert landscaping. Tile flooring. Private backyard fence providing extra space for pet or entertaining in back yard. DESIRABLE QUIET RENTAL AREA IN MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT. EZ access to 51, 17 and 10 Freeways. Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Call Sheila 949 497-3747 or cell 949 922-9897 http://bytheowner.rentlinx.com



