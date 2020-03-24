All apartments in Phoenix
6210 N 12th Pl

6210 N 12th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6210 N 12th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Avail now Nr 12th St & E Bethany Home Rd, Madison School District 1 bed 1 bath-Close to Light Rail Access. Call Sheila 949 922-9897, highly desirable RENTAL AREA, $950 per month, owner pays water, trash, yard. Tenant pays elect and gas. Located in QUIET desirable area, on a quiet, low traffic street. A/C, Desert landscaping. Tile flooring. Private backyard fence providing extra space for pet or entertaining in back yard. DESIRABLE QUIET RENTAL AREA IN MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT. EZ access to 51, 17 and 10 Freeways. Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Call Sheila 949 497-3747 or cell 949 922-9897 http://bytheowner.rentlinx.com

(RLNE134217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 N 12th Pl have any available units?
6210 N 12th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 N 12th Pl have?
Some of 6210 N 12th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 N 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6210 N 12th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 N 12th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 N 12th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6210 N 12th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6210 N 12th Pl does offer parking.
Does 6210 N 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 N 12th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 N 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 6210 N 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6210 N 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6210 N 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 N 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 N 12th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
