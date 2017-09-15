All apartments in Phoenix
6146 N 29TH Street

6146 N 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

6146 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jazzy!!!Style Style and yet more Style follows every line of this alluring 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo in the Courts.Steps up to an open entry which looks into Spacious Great Room with Inviting Fireplace and Alluring Deck overlooking Sparkling Water Front Lot with Mountian and City Light views. A Delightful Gourmet Kitchen serves Formal or Casual Gracious Dining. 2 Generous separate Bedrooms and Bathrooms complete this picture. Even the inside laundry in conveniently located between both bedrooms. This property is completely furnished with the very best and stylish of everything. Like stepping into Homes & Garden Magazine. Nothing has been left out. Everything included, your wishes come true with this Jazzy Condo. Step ahead of the crowd! Lease it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 N 29TH Street have any available units?
6146 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 6146 N 29TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6146 N 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6146 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6146 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6146 N 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 6146 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 N 29TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 N 29TH Street have a pool?
No, 6146 N 29TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6146 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6146 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6146 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
