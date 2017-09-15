6146 N 29TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Jazzy!!!Style Style and yet more Style follows every line of this alluring 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Condo in the Courts.Steps up to an open entry which looks into Spacious Great Room with Inviting Fireplace and Alluring Deck overlooking Sparkling Water Front Lot with Mountian and City Light views. A Delightful Gourmet Kitchen serves Formal or Casual Gracious Dining. 2 Generous separate Bedrooms and Bathrooms complete this picture. Even the inside laundry in conveniently located between both bedrooms. This property is completely furnished with the very best and stylish of everything. Like stepping into Homes & Garden Magazine. Nothing has been left out. Everything included, your wishes come true with this Jazzy Condo. Step ahead of the crowd! Lease it today!!