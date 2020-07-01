All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

6103 N 11th Ave

6103 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6103 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 04/01/20 Room + private bath in 2000 sqft home! - Property Id: 242401

Room for rent in a remodeled home in excellent location. Near Bethany Home / 19th Ave Mall and Lightrail. Close to 51, 17, to Camelback and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Room: (13'2" X 10'7" approx.) West facing window closet, and PRIVATE bath with immense tile shower.

House: 3 br 2 ba home (2000 sqft approx.), fully remodeled kitchen/bathrooms (granite counters, stainless steel appliances, backyard retreat, with POOL and garden. Full washer/dryer in the laundry room. Shared garage space available. Utilities split evenly among roommates.

2 friendly mature dogs. NO smoking - vaping OK. Available 4/1/20

Please give me your cell phone number if are you interested.Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242401
Property Id 242401

(RLNE5634965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 N 11th Ave have any available units?
6103 N 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6103 N 11th Ave have?
Some of 6103 N 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 N 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6103 N 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 N 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 N 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6103 N 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6103 N 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 6103 N 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6103 N 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 N 11th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6103 N 11th Ave has a pool.
Does 6103 N 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6103 N 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 N 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 N 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.

