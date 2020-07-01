6103 N 11th Ave

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Room + private bath in 2000 sqft home! - Property Id: 242401
Room for rent in a remodeled home in excellent location. Near Bethany Home / 19th Ave Mall and Lightrail. Close to 51, 17, to Camelback and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
Room: (13'2" X 10'7" approx.) West facing window closet, and PRIVATE bath with immense tile shower.
House: 3 br 2 ba home (2000 sqft approx.), fully remodeled kitchen/bathrooms (granite counters, stainless steel appliances, backyard retreat, with POOL and garden. Full washer/dryer in the laundry room. Shared garage space available. Utilities split evenly among roommates.
2 friendly mature dogs. NO smoking - vaping OK. Available 4/1/20
Please give me your cell phone number if are you interested.Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242401
Property Id 242401
(RLNE5634965)