610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002

610 W McRae Dr · No Longer Available
Location

610 W McRae Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Rental North Phoenix with Upgrades! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: NORTHPARK TERRACE,

Nicely updated 3 bedroom/den home - bamboo wood floors everywhere except master, kitchen with stainless appliance, island. 2nd bath nicely upgraded. Perfect entertaining backyard with patios and small grassy area backing to wash. Upgraded appliances and granite in the bathrooms. Great access to 101/I-17 as well.

Cross Streets: UNION HILLS TO 7TH AVE- Directions: north of Union hills- turn east on Rockwood- take first right and curves into McRae- home on left.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5285362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have any available units?
610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have?
Some of 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 currently offering any rent specials?
610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 is pet friendly.
Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 offer parking?
No, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 does not offer parking.
Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have a pool?
No, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 does not have a pool.
Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have accessible units?
No, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002 does not have units with dishwashers.

