610 W McRae Dr 21175776 - Location 002

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Rental North Phoenix with Upgrades! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: NORTHPARK TERRACE,
Nicely updated 3 bedroom/den home - bamboo wood floors everywhere except master, kitchen with stainless appliance, island. 2nd bath nicely upgraded. Perfect entertaining backyard with patios and small grassy area backing to wash. Upgraded appliances and granite in the bathrooms. Great access to 101/I-17 as well.
Cross Streets: UNION HILLS TO 7TH AVE- Directions: north of Union hills- turn east on Rockwood- take first right and curves into McRae- home on left.
Please text or call me if you have any questions.
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE5285362)