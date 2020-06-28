All apartments in Phoenix
602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3

602 West Yukon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 West Yukon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming 2 BR/2 bath single level condo. Well maintained, all tile throughout, freshly painted open living room with fireplace. Breakfast nook off kitchen. 2 Masters split floor plan. Enclosed patio area for privacy and shade. All appliances included. 1 covered parking spot. Great community pool & spa. Conveniently located just off the 101, between 51 & I-17. Close to shopping restaurants & more. Don't pass this one up. Move-in NOW! Call Tracy Blackmon, Realtor BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have any available units?
602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have?
Some of 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
