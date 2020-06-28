602 W Yukon Dr Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Charming 2 BR/2 bath single level condo. Well maintained, all tile throughout, freshly painted open living room with fireplace. Breakfast nook off kitchen. 2 Masters split floor plan. Enclosed patio area for privacy and shade. All appliances included. 1 covered parking spot. Great community pool & spa. Conveniently located just off the 101, between 51 & I-17. Close to shopping restaurants & more. Don't pass this one up. Move-in NOW! Call Tracy Blackmon, Realtor BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677