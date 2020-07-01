All apartments in Phoenix
5947 N 14TH Place
5947 N 14TH Place

5947 North 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5947 North 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled Gem with 2 year home warranty. New Roof, Electrical, AC Vents, Plumbing ... all on a large corner lot with city irrigation. See list in Doc tab for more details. Fantastic location w/easy freeway access - close to great hiking, shopping, golf... w/in walking distance to award winning restaurants. Stunning entryway welcomes you to an open floorplan. The kitchen is an entertainers dream with all new cabinets, oversized waterfall island, breakfast bar, gorgeous tile backsplash, gas range, and new ss appliances. Designer light & plumbing fixtures throughout. So many impeccable design choices everywhere you look. Don't miss the resort feel master suite. Lush, mature landscaping with tons of shade. You'll enjoy showing this one, you'll be the hero of the day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 N 14TH Place have any available units?
5947 N 14TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 N 14TH Place have?
Some of 5947 N 14TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 N 14TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5947 N 14TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 N 14TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5947 N 14TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5947 N 14TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5947 N 14TH Place offers parking.
Does 5947 N 14TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 N 14TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 N 14TH Place have a pool?
No, 5947 N 14TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5947 N 14TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5947 N 14TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 N 14TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5947 N 14TH Place has units with dishwashers.

