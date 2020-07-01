5947 N 14TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Remodeled Gem with 2 year home warranty. New Roof, Electrical, AC Vents, Plumbing ... all on a large corner lot with city irrigation. See list in Doc tab for more details. Fantastic location w/easy freeway access - close to great hiking, shopping, golf... w/in walking distance to award winning restaurants. Stunning entryway welcomes you to an open floorplan. The kitchen is an entertainers dream with all new cabinets, oversized waterfall island, breakfast bar, gorgeous tile backsplash, gas range, and new ss appliances. Designer light & plumbing fixtures throughout. So many impeccable design choices everywhere you look. Don't miss the resort feel master suite. Lush, mature landscaping with tons of shade. You'll enjoy showing this one, you'll be the hero of the day!