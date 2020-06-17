All apartments in Phoenix
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane

5940 East Bramble Berry Lane · (602) 321-5795
Location

5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design. Spacious kitchen is a chef's dream with SS appliances, gas cooktop, oven, oversized island, granite countertops, walk in pantry along with formal dining room and entertaining family room with gas fireplace. Great split floor plan with Master Retreat with luxury bathroom and walk in closet. Gorgeous desert oasis backyard with negative edge, sparkling pool with fountains. Stunning mountain and sky views in quiet neighborhood. Gated community with multiple playgrounds, grassy areas and biking and walking paths. Cave Creek location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking and golfing. This home includes everything you need for a vacation or temporary housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have any available units?
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have?
Some of 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane does offer parking.
Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane has a pool.
Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
