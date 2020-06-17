5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design. Spacious kitchen is a chef's dream with SS appliances, gas cooktop, oven, oversized island, granite countertops, walk in pantry along with formal dining room and entertaining family room with gas fireplace. Great split floor plan with Master Retreat with luxury bathroom and walk in closet. Gorgeous desert oasis backyard with negative edge, sparkling pool with fountains. Stunning mountain and sky views in quiet neighborhood. Gated community with multiple playgrounds, grassy areas and biking and walking paths. Cave Creek location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking and golfing. This home includes everything you need for a vacation or temporary housing.