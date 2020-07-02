All apartments in Phoenix
5757 W Siesta Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

5757 W Siesta Way

5757 West Siesta Way · No Longer Available
Location

5757 West Siesta Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Paseo Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely and spacious Pulte 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the coveted community of Paseo Pointe. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a bonus Den and half bath on the main floor. The large kitchen comes with all appliances and boasts an island, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Upstairs contains all 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a full laundry room with cabinets and a sink. The oversized master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. Additional features include a covered patio, attached 2-car garage, desert landscaping and ceiling fans throughout.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5668786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 W Siesta Way have any available units?
5757 W Siesta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 W Siesta Way have?
Some of 5757 W Siesta Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 W Siesta Way currently offering any rent specials?
5757 W Siesta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 W Siesta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 W Siesta Way is pet friendly.
Does 5757 W Siesta Way offer parking?
Yes, 5757 W Siesta Way offers parking.
Does 5757 W Siesta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 W Siesta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 W Siesta Way have a pool?
No, 5757 W Siesta Way does not have a pool.
Does 5757 W Siesta Way have accessible units?
No, 5757 W Siesta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 W Siesta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 W Siesta Way has units with dishwashers.

