5757 W Siesta Way

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely and spacious Pulte 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the coveted community of Paseo Pointe. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a bonus Den and half bath on the main floor. The large kitchen comes with all appliances and boasts an island, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Upstairs contains all 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and a full laundry room with cabinets and a sink. The oversized master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. Additional features include a covered patio, attached 2-car garage, desert landscaping and ceiling fans throughout.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5668786)