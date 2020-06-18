All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

5750 N. 16th Pl.

5750 North 16th Place · (602) 368-5730
Location

5750 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Amazing Biltmore home sits on a large corner lot with lush landscaping and 2-car garage. Shady courtyard with multiple covered patios separates the main home from the guest house. Inside the main home you'll find an open great room floor-plan, fireplace on brick wall and upgraded kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash and granite counters. Large master suite has separate entry area, access to one of the patios, and a private bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in tile shower. The guest house has a full bathroom and good sized bedroom. All of this in an incredible location near Bethany Home and I-51 just a short 3 minute walk to restaurants and bars. Homes like this don't come around often, so contact us today! Please note renters are responsible for handling landscaping and appliances in the home are not warrantied by the landlord. Home has an airscrubber that kills 99.9% of microbes and bacteria.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have any available units?
5750 N. 16th Pl. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have?
Some of 5750 N. 16th Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 N. 16th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5750 N. 16th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 N. 16th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5750 N. 16th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5750 N. 16th Pl. does offer parking.
Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 N. 16th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have a pool?
No, 5750 N. 16th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5750 N. 16th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 N. 16th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 N. 16th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
