5750 N. 16th Pl.

Amazing Biltmore home sits on a large corner lot with lush landscaping and 2-car garage. Shady courtyard with multiple covered patios separates the main home from the guest house. Inside the main home you'll find an open great room floor-plan, fireplace on brick wall and upgraded kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash and granite counters. Large master suite has separate entry area, access to one of the patios, and a private bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in tile shower. The guest house has a full bathroom and good sized bedroom. All of this in an incredible location near Bethany Home and I-51 just a short 3 minute walk to restaurants and bars. Homes like this don't come around often, so contact us today! Please note renters are responsible for handling landscaping and appliances in the home are not warrantied by the landlord. Home has an airscrubber that kills 99.9% of microbes and bacteria.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.