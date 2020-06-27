5629 South 21st Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this beautiful 3 level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Copper Leaf. First floor master, master bath, and laundry room. Second floor kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and second bath. Third floor spacious loft. Kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops. Two car garage with epoxy coat flooring. Tree lined streets, community pool, parks and sidewalks. Just minutes away from downtown, schools, shopping, and tons of entertainment. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1839726600

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.