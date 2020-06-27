All apartments in Phoenix
5629 South 21st Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

5629 South 21st Place

5629 South 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

5629 South 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful 3 level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Copper Leaf. First floor master, master bath, and laundry room. Second floor kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and second bath. Third floor spacious loft. Kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops. Two car garage with epoxy coat flooring. Tree lined streets, community pool, parks and sidewalks. Just minutes away from downtown, schools, shopping, and tons of entertainment. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1839726600
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 South 21st Place have any available units?
5629 South 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 South 21st Place have?
Some of 5629 South 21st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 South 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
5629 South 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 South 21st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 South 21st Place is pet friendly.
Does 5629 South 21st Place offer parking?
Yes, 5629 South 21st Place offers parking.
Does 5629 South 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 South 21st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 South 21st Place have a pool?
Yes, 5629 South 21st Place has a pool.
Does 5629 South 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 5629 South 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 South 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5629 South 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
