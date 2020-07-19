All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5622 E GELDING Drive

5622 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5622 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Finalizing signatures on lease.)Freshly painted in neutral color, 2nd floor bathroom and 3 bedrooms. This is a rare find with a Downstairs Master, Great Room, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor plus Loft. 20'' Italian Marble flooring thru-out downstairs, carpet in bedrooms and loft. Beautiful custom decorative stair railings and loft enclosure, white cabinets, granite counters. New in 2017, Stainless appliances, shutters in front of home; 1 A/C unit. Replacement windows throughout home offer excellent insulation. Large backyard with grass and desert landscaping. A perfect play yard for buyers with young families. Two car garage with extra slab parking beside and possible RV storage. No HOA. Also for Sale at $440,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
5622 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 5622 E GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5622 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5622 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5622 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5622 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 5622 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 5622 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5622 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 5622 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5622 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
