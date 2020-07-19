5622 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

(Finalizing signatures on lease.)Freshly painted in neutral color, 2nd floor bathroom and 3 bedrooms. This is a rare find with a Downstairs Master, Great Room, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor plus Loft. 20'' Italian Marble flooring thru-out downstairs, carpet in bedrooms and loft. Beautiful custom decorative stair railings and loft enclosure, white cabinets, granite counters. New in 2017, Stainless appliances, shutters in front of home; 1 A/C unit. Replacement windows throughout home offer excellent insulation. Large backyard with grass and desert landscaping. A perfect play yard for buyers with young families. Two car garage with extra slab parking beside and possible RV storage. No HOA. Also for Sale at $440,000.