547 E BELMONT Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM
547 E BELMONT Avenue
547 East Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
547 East Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Central Phoenix. Charming home 2 very spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, kitchen/laminate wood floor, formal living room, large back yard, storage shed in back yard, covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
547 E BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 547 E BELMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 547 E BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
547 E BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 E BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 547 E BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 547 E BELMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 E BELMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 547 E BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 547 E BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 547 E BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 E BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
