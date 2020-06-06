All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006

5450 E Deer Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5450 E Deer Valley Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Welcome home to this gorgeous condo located at Toscana at Desert Ridge, Situated within this luxurious gated community. this property offers a great room design, 2 large Bedroom, with walk In closet, 2 Bathrooms with plenty of storage, master offers double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, Featuring new tile floors, new paint, granite countertops and all appliances plus recess lighting in the kitchen, large private patio and full size washer and dryer what more could you ask for? Not to mention you can take part in all of the resort style amenities Toscana at Desert Ridge has to offer. Close to the 101 and AZ-51 freeways, a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment and just seconds to all Desert Ridge and Scottsdale has to offer.

(RLNE4497063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have any available units?
5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have?
Some of 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 currently offering any rent specials?
5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 pet-friendly?
No, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 offer parking?
No, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 does not offer parking.
Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have a pool?
No, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 does not have a pool.
Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have accessible units?
No, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006 does not have units with dishwashers.

