5450 E. Deer Valley Rd #1006

2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Welcome home to this gorgeous condo located at Toscana at Desert Ridge, Situated within this luxurious gated community. this property offers a great room design, 2 large Bedroom, with walk In closet, 2 Bathrooms with plenty of storage, master offers double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, Featuring new tile floors, new paint, granite countertops and all appliances plus recess lighting in the kitchen, large private patio and full size washer and dryer what more could you ask for? Not to mention you can take part in all of the resort style amenities Toscana at Desert Ridge has to offer. Close to the 101 and AZ-51 freeways, a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment and just seconds to all Desert Ridge and Scottsdale has to offer.



(RLNE4497063)