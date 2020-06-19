All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

544 E. Belmont Ave.

544 E Belmont Ave · (480) 558-1295
Location

544 E Belmont Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 544 E. Belmont Ave. · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3941 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
544 E. Belmont Ave. - Immaculate 5 Bed + Loft, 3.5 Bath LOADED With Upgrades In Central Phoenix! - 7th. St. & Northern Ave. - CALL TODAY! - ***Occupied through May, no showings until vacant****

Move In Ready 5 Bedroom + Loft, 3.5 Bathroom North Central Phoenix Gorgeous Home loaded with upgrades located in the Madison School District conveniently located off of 7th. St. & Northern Ave.
This home has plenty of space for the family or entertaining friends. 5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms / Large Loft / Office / and Spacious Laundry Room. Modern interior design with the classic street front curb appeal. Gorgeous master bath and huge master walk in closet. Large laundry room offers plenty of additional counter space and extra storage. Large Back yard is beautifully landscaped. This home is perfect for anyone looking to live in the Central Phoenix Corridor! Too many upgrades to list! Plush upgraded carpet and wood like tile in all the right places, beautiful designer two tone paint, synthetic grass, granite counters, upgraded fixtures, fans, stainless appliances, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3849942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

