Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

544 E. Belmont Ave. - Immaculate 5 Bed + Loft, 3.5 Bath LOADED With Upgrades In Central Phoenix! - 7th. St. & Northern Ave. - CALL TODAY! - ***Occupied through May, no showings until vacant****



Move In Ready 5 Bedroom + Loft, 3.5 Bathroom North Central Phoenix Gorgeous Home loaded with upgrades located in the Madison School District conveniently located off of 7th. St. & Northern Ave.

This home has plenty of space for the family or entertaining friends. 5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms / Large Loft / Office / and Spacious Laundry Room. Modern interior design with the classic street front curb appeal. Gorgeous master bath and huge master walk in closet. Large laundry room offers plenty of additional counter space and extra storage. Large Back yard is beautifully landscaped. This home is perfect for anyone looking to live in the Central Phoenix Corridor! Too many upgrades to list! Plush upgraded carpet and wood like tile in all the right places, beautiful designer two tone paint, synthetic grass, granite counters, upgraded fixtures, fans, stainless appliances, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3849942)