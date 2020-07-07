All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5428 E Calle Del Medio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5428 E Calle Del Medio
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5428 E Calle Del Medio

5428 East Calle Del Medio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5428 East Calle Del Medio, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN SHOWROOM WITH STUNNING VIEWS! - Property Id: 259172

This home is fully furnished rental. Brand New Estate with Stunning View of Camelback Mountain!! This beautiful home is a dream with 6 bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms which allows for groups of all sizes. Not to mention the location of the home is perfect as it is close to hundreds of restaurants, cafes, bars, and local attractions!! If you are looking to do some hiking, golfing, sightseeing, or just simply relax then this property is perfect for you!! The backyard has a pool, large patio, an outdoor breakfast bar, bocce ball, and more!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259172
Property Id 259172

(RLNE5727866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have any available units?
5428 E Calle Del Medio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have?
Some of 5428 E Calle Del Medio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 E Calle Del Medio currently offering any rent specials?
5428 E Calle Del Medio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 E Calle Del Medio pet-friendly?
No, 5428 E Calle Del Medio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio offer parking?
No, 5428 E Calle Del Medio does not offer parking.
Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5428 E Calle Del Medio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have a pool?
Yes, 5428 E Calle Del Medio has a pool.
Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have accessible units?
No, 5428 E Calle Del Medio does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 E Calle Del Medio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 E Calle Del Medio has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College