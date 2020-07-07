5428 E Calle Del Medio

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub

CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN SHOWROOM WITH STUNNING VIEWS! - Property Id: 259172



This home is fully furnished rental. Brand New Estate with Stunning View of Camelback Mountain!! This beautiful home is a dream with 6 bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms which allows for groups of all sizes. Not to mention the location of the home is perfect as it is close to hundreds of restaurants, cafes, bars, and local attractions!! If you are looking to do some hiking, golfing, sightseeing, or just simply relax then this property is perfect for you!! The backyard has a pool, large patio, an outdoor breakfast bar, bocce ball, and more!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259172

Property Id 259172



(RLNE5727866)