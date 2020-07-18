All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5426 E SANDRA Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5426 E SANDRA Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

5426 E SANDRA Terrace

5426 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5426 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Get ready to relax in this AWESOME gated diving pool. This is definitely a great house to call home. AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GREAT SCHOOLS AND ONE BLOCK FROM HORIZON PARK. This house is perfectly positioned just minutes from the 51 and 101 freeways. Tons of shopping and eateries also within minutes. VERY LARGE BEDROOMS throughout the house. BIG master closet. Spacious floorpan with vaulted ceilings. Pool maintenance and landscaping included in the lease. SOLAR PANELS create tons of savings on electric bill. Fantastic landlords who are great to work with. This is definitely a very highly sought after neighborhood, so schedule a showing today. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
5426 E SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 5426 E SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 E SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5426 E SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 E SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace offers parking.
Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace has a pool.
Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 E SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 E SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College