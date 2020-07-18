5426 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Get ready to relax in this AWESOME gated diving pool. This is definitely a great house to call home. AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF GREAT SCHOOLS AND ONE BLOCK FROM HORIZON PARK. This house is perfectly positioned just minutes from the 51 and 101 freeways. Tons of shopping and eateries also within minutes. VERY LARGE BEDROOMS throughout the house. BIG master closet. Spacious floorpan with vaulted ceilings. Pool maintenance and landscaping included in the lease. SOLAR PANELS create tons of savings on electric bill. Fantastic landlords who are great to work with. This is definitely a very highly sought after neighborhood, so schedule a showing today. Pets okay.